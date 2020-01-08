Volunteer for the Point in Time Count in Clairemont

Happy New Year, Clairemont! Again this year, the Clairemont Coalition on Homelessness will be helping with the Regional Task Force on the Homeless’s WeAllCount point in time count event on January 23, 2020. The Point in Time Count is San Diego’s annual homeless census that captures invaluable information on our unsheltered neighbors county-wide. The Count provides insights on how to continue best serving veterans, families, youth, and all individuals who are unsheltered. The data collected helps our region align its efforts to target interventions for different communities trying to leave the streets.

The Coalition will be serving as site sponsor for the Clairemont Mesa hub of the point in time count at the United Way deployment center. Members will be coordinating on site and also heading out to do the counting. We are still looking for 50 volunteers at our site, and we would love to have local neighbors who know the area participate in the count. It is very important for us to know how many people are experiencing homeless in Clairemont.

Please sign up here (select Clairemont Mesa if you would like to go out with the Coalition or feel free to volunteer in another San Diego community): https://sandiego.pointintime.info/register.cfm and select the “United Way at 4699 Murphy Canyon Road” to join our group.

Helping with the point in time count is a great way to learn about homelessness and how it affects our neighborhood.

See you there at o’dark thirty. If you have any questions, please email us at admin@homelessclairemont.org.

Thank you for your service to our community.

With warm regards,

The Clairemont Coalition on Homelessness