Clairemont Community Plan “Discussion Draft” Released by City of San Diego Planning Department

The Community Discussion Draft is now available for review on Document Page of the Clairemont Engaged project website. Click HERE to be taken directly to the website.

The Community Discussion Draft is a preliminary draft of the update to the Clairemont Community Plan. It consists of draft plan elements that have been reviewed, discussed, and developed over the course of multiple meetings with the Clairemont Community Plan Update (CPU) Ad-Hoc Subcommittee. The Discussion Draft contains the plan vision, draft land use map, goals, and policies along with limited maps and graphics. The purpose of the Discussion Draft is to provide the Subcommittee and community stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding of the policies in the new community plan and to provide input on the refinement of plan policies.

The public is welcome to discuss their comments at the next CPU Ad-hoc Subcommittee meeting. Starting on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 or provide them to staff at mpangilinan@sandiego.gov. The public comment period on the draft will be through March 6th, 2020.

For news and updates on the Clairemont Community Plan Update, please visit the project website at www.clairemontplan.org.

Sincerely,

Marlon I. Pangilinan

Senior Planner

City of San Diego

Planning Department