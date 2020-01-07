Two Clairemont Community Meetings this Week

On Wednesday January 8th, the Clairemont Community Planning Group (CCPG) Project Review (PRS) Sub Committee will be having their meeting open to the public at the North Clairemont Rec Center.

Two items on the agenda:

Sprouts/Pep Boys Plaza: Genesee Ave & Derrick Dr

This came before the CCPG on 12/3/19, very briefly as an information item and the next step was for a more formal detailed presentation to be held before the PRS.

A rendering showed one building with two suites and a sort of archway above and a breezeway/walkway connecting the two suites.

The visual is more easy to understand by thinking about the area where Christmas trees are sold each year.

At the CCPG meeting the representatives of the proposed development mentioned a fast casual restaurat in one suite and commercial retail in the other. No leases have been signed according to the applicant but the premise of a tenant might be something similar to a Habit Burger Grill type restaurant. For the 2nd suite suite maybe a cell phone provider type of commercial store. Again no leases have been signed the examples given were just to give an idea of concept. It was also asked and stated there would be no drive thru element to the fast casual restaurant.

When thinking about layout of the building the frontage of each business would be facing the parking lot. So from Genesee & Derrick one would see the backs of the building. Also mentioned was the project would be lowered.

Many more details of the project will be discussed at the PRS meeting.

While on the topic of meetings I received an email from a Clairemont resident about an upcoming meeting on January 9th

Dear Marston Middle School Stakeholders,

Thank you for attending our first two workshops for the proposed joint-use field at Marston Middle School. The South Clairemont Recreation Advisory Group will vote on the proposed field on Thursday, January 9, 2020.

The meeting will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the South Clairemont Recreation Center, located at 3605 Clairemont Drive, San Diego, CA 92117.

We hope to see you there.

Sincerely,

San Diego Unified School District

Facilities Planning and Construction

Clairemont Family Day 2020

FYI. Also, the Clairemont Family Day planning committee is meeting on Thursday January 9 at 4:30 p.m. before the advisory group meeting (above). We are looking for volunteers.