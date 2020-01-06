Presidential Primary Election – March 3, 2020

Voting Procedures

Did you know that:

….there is a Presidential Primary election on Tuesday, March 3, 2020?

….if you are not registered, you cannot vote?

….you should check your voter information to be sure you are correctly registered?

….if you are registered with a party , you can only vote that party’s candidates? *

….if you are registered nonpartisan , there are no Presidential candidates on your ballot? *

….if you are registered nonpartisan, you can “crossover” and vote one of three party’s candidates? *

* you can also vote the remaining contests and propositions on the ballot.

ACTION – You can check your voter information at sdvote.com, click “Check Your Voter Registration” on the right side. Enter a few personal items and view your record on file. Or you can call the ROV at 1-858-565-5800. If the record is not correct, the voter will need to re-register with the Secretary of State. You can do that by visiting https://registertovote.ca.gov/ at the office of Secretary of State. Click “Register to Vote Now”. You’ll need your California Driver License number and other personal data to continue.

DEADLINE – January 6, 2020 – if you are registered as nonpartisan , wish to vote crossover, and wish to vote by mail, you can call the Registrar of Voters (1-858-565-5800) on January 2, 3 or 6 to submit your selection of ballot to receive in the mail. There are four choices for your nonpartisan ballot – nonpartisan, American Independent Party, Democrat or Libertarian. If you miss the deadline, call the ROV anyway or you can visit sdvote.com and select “Nonpartisan Voter Ballot Options” at the top of the page for other ways to select your nonpartisan ballot.

e-Sample Ballot

A neat feature of the March election is the ability to receive an e-sample ballot and voter guide in your in-box. When you request paperless delivery, you’ll be the first to receive them, ahead of the traditional hard copy delivered to your mailbox.

To sign up, go to sdvote.com and select “Sign up for e-sample ballots” on the right side. Read the instructions on how to proceed, then click the link at the bottom of the page to visit the Secretary of State voter page. You’ll need your California Driver License number and other personal information to continue.

DEADLINE to request e-sample ballot – January 13, 2020

Additional Election Information

Lots of other useful information is available at the Registrar of Voters web site, sdvote.com

This article first appeared in the Clairemont Town Council Newsletter and is reprinted with permission from the author.