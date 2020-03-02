Pacific Highway Lane Closures near Old Town Transit Center through 2021

Beginning March 1 and continuing through summer 2021, intermittent lane closures will be in place on Pacific Highway, Taylor Street, and Rosecrans Street as crews perform various construction activities for transit related improvements.

Lanes will be permanently reconfigured at the intersection of Pacific Highway and Taylor Street/Rosecrans Street to widen the roadways and add turning lanes. This work is taking place to ease traffic flow in anticipation of increased Trolley crossings at Taylor Street upon completion of the Mid-Coast Trolley project.

Additionally, improvements will be made to the Old Town Transit Center including construction of new bus passenger platforms and improvements to the Park & Ride.

During the first phase of construction, Pacific Highway will be reduced to one through lane in each direction at the intersection with Taylor Street/Rosecrans Street. Current turn lanes will not be impacted. These reductions are scheduled to begin on March 1 and will be in place for approximately six weeks. Additional reductions will be needed on an intermittent basis through summer 2021.

Both daytime and nighttime work will be required at various stages throughout construction. *Schedules are subject to change

The Mid-Coast Trolley Project will extend UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley service from the Santa Fe Depot to the University community, serving major activity centers such as Mission Bay, the VA Medical Center, UC San Diego, and University Towne Centre. Nine new stations will be constructed. Major construction work began in 2016, with service anticipated to begin in late 2021.

To learn more, visit KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/MidCoastNotices.