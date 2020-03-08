Clairemont Community Planning Group Elections

CLAIREMONT COMMUNITY PLANNING GROUP (CCPG) ELECTIONS

Elections for the ten (10) open positions for the Clairemont Community Planning Group (CCPG) Board Membership will be held as follows:

Date: Tuesday, March 17th, 2020

Time: 9 am to 6:00 pm

Place: North Clairemont Rec Center: 4421 Bannock Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117. Room 2

Who Can Vote?

Voters must be 18 years old or older and must establish themselves as an eligible member of the community as follows:

a) a property owner, who is an individual identified as the sole or partial owner of record, or their designee, of a real property (either developed or undeveloped), within the community planning area, or b) resident, who is an individual whose primary address of residence is an address in the community planning area, or c) local business person, who is a local business owner, operator, or their designee at a non-residential real property address in the community planning area.

Voters must demonstrate themselves qualified with suitable documents to prove their eligibility category. Suitable documents include but are not limited to a California driver’s license, California identification card, utility bill, rental receipt or mortgage payment coupon.

Election results:

Election results will be reported by the Elections Subcommittee chairperson to the CCPG as a special item on the March agenda. The March CCPG meeting will be held on March 17th, 2020, starting at 6:30 PM at Alcott Elementary School: 4680 Hidalgo Ave, San Diego, CA 92117.

Challenge Period:

After election results are reported, the elections subcommittee chairperson will announce the beginning of a 24 hour period in which election challenges must be received by the elections subcommittee to be considered. If no challenge is received, the results will become final and will be certified by the CCPG chair and forwarded to the City.