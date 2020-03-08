Clairemont Plan Update Meeting and Agenda

From the Clairemont Community Planning Group Social Media Page:

Hello all,

Attached is a copy of the Final CCPG Community Plan Update (CPU) Subcommittee meeting being held Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 at Alcott Elementary School.

At this meeting, the subcommittee will review the final portions of the Community Plan that have not been tackled.

Subsequently, the full CCPG Group will be tackling the Community Plan and its recommendations from the subcommittee during the course of this coming summer season. When i have more details from City Staff on a timeline, i will be providing that to you.

At the conclusion of the meeting, there will be a 20-30min social gathering with cookies and other assorted items.

Finally, the March Project Review Subcommittee meeting scheduled for Wednesday March 11th, 2020 has been CANCELLED due to no items needing to be presented for action or review.

The next regularly scheduled PRS meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 at N. Clairemont Rec. Center.

As always, thanks for being involved in your community.

