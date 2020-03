Report from SDPD:

Saturday:03/07/20 6:23pm

Location:

5700 Balboa Ave

Type:

Serious Injury Accident

Synopsis:

A 39 year old female shoplifted merchandise from Kohls Department Store. When confronted by Loss Prevention, she fled on foot. In doing so, she ran across Balboa Ave and was struck by a 2011 Kia Soul driven by a 28 year old female.

The pedestrian suffered a broken pelvis and several other injuries. No DUI.

San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating.