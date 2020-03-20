Cabrillo National Monument Temporarily Closed

(pr) Cabrillo National Monument, in response to Executive Order N-33-20 issued by the Governor of the State of California, is announcing additional modifications to operations to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

As of March 21, 2020, Cabrillo National Monument will be temporarily closed through April 10, 2020 in order to comply with the state order.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Cabrillo National Monument is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website www.nps.gov/cabr and social media channels.

The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Cabrillo National Monument including photo galleries, videos, and the Cabrillo Field Notes Blog.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.

