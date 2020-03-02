How Can You Verify That Someone Is a Census Worker?

Census takers may visit homes in April to conduct quality check interviews, and then in mid-May to help collect responses.

If someone visits your home to collect information for the 2020 Census, check to make sure that they have a valid ID badge, with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date. Census workers may also carry Census Bureau bags and other equipment, such as cell phones, with the Census Bureau logo.

It is important to know that the Census Bureau will not send emails to request your participation in the 2020 Census. Further, during the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau will never ask for:

Your Social Security number.

Your bank account or credit card numbers.

Money or donations.

In addition, the Census Bureau will not contact you on behalf of a political party. Likewise, a political party should not be contacting you on behalf of the Census Bureau.

If you still have questions about their identity, you can contact the Regional Census Center in Los Angeles at 213-314-6500 to speak with a Census Bureau representative.

Questions about the census?