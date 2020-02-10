Crime Report from the February Edition

Vehicle Theft

5500 Chateau Dr.

7300 Ronson Rd.

8000 Armour St.

7400 Clairemont Mesa Blvd

4000 Mt Alifan

7800 Ostrow St

4600 Pocahontas Ave.

3000 Cowley Way

7900 Canary Way

7800 Balboa Ave

5100 Arvinals Ave

8000 Armour St.

Vehicle Break-In

5000 Barstow St.

5100 Lehrer Dr.

5100 Biltmore St.

5500 Copley Dr.

5200 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.

6000 Dirac St.

7300 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.

7200 Eckstrom Ave

7000 Arillo St.

4900 Millwood Rd.

4300 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.

Commercial Burglary

7500 Dagget St.

6900 Linda Vista Rd.

7800 Balboa Ave.

5600 Balboa Ave.

4700 Convoy St.

Vandalism

4800 Shawline St.

4000 Mount Blackburn ve.

5100 Conrad Ave.

3700 Convoy St.

7600 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.

Battery

4700 Mount Aetna Dr.

5900 Balboa Ave.

8100 Mercury Ct.

5500 Balboa Ave.

4600 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.

Fraud

5800 Copley Dr.

3400 Mount Ariane Dr.

3900 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.

3600 Antiem St.

Residential Burglary

3100 Clairemont Dr.

4300 Mount Abernathy Ave.

Assault

4800 Cole St.

“If you do not report it or call us, in our mind it did not happen” San Diego Police Officer

Call 911 to report an emergency

Non-Emergency 24 hours (619)-531-2000

www.sandiego.gov/police

Compiled from info at www.CrimeMapping.com