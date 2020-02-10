Clairemont Community Plan Update Agenda & Comments

Here are some comments thus far for the draft of the Clairemont Community Plan Update

Community Discussion Draft_Document_Map Edits_Jan 2020

It helps when looking at the comments you can also look at the draft of the plan by clicking here

Addiotnally here are some more comments from John Ziebarth a local architect that has been involved in many local community plan updates. See his comments Comments_Clairemont CPU_Ziebarth

Email/memo from our local planner:

Members of the Clairemont Community,

Attached is the agenda for the next meeting of the Clairemont CPU Ad-Hoc Subcommittee which will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The meeting will be take place at the Alcott Elementary School Auditorium located at 4680 Hidalgo Avenue.

At the next meeting, the Subcommittee will be continuing their review of the Community Discussion Draft. The draft can be viewed on the Clairemont Engaged project website. Click HERE to be taken directly to the website. The public is welcome to discuss their comments at the CPU Ad-hoc Subcommittee meeting or provide them to staff at mpangilinan@sandiego.gov. The public comment period on the draft will be through March 6th, 2020.

Attached are comments received on the Community Discussion Draft as well as comments from one of stakeholders in the community.

For news and updates on the Clairemont Community Plan Update, please visit the project website at www.clairemontplan.org.

Sincerely,

Marlon I. Pangilinan