Coronavirus What to Know, What to Do

What is it?

A new respiratory virus which originated in China in December 2019, identified as 2019 Novel Coronavirus . It has spread throughout China and into 28 nations around the world, including the US. There is no vaccine or treatment at this time.

What are the symptoms?

Flu like – fever, cough, shortness of breath

How do I get it?

Since we are in the middle of traditional flu season, there may be confusion whether someone has this virus or not. You can be diagnosed with Coronavirus only if you have flu like symptoms AND traveled recently to China or are in close contact with someone who has traveled there

How do I prevent it?

Apply usual procedures for flu prevention, such as:

Get a flu shot

Avoid close contact with sick people

Cover nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing

Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth

Wash hands often with soap and water. Use paper towel to dry hands well and discard in trash

Use alcohol based hand rub if soap and water are not available

What do I do If I have symptoms?

Do NOT assume that you have the Coronavirus

Avoid contract with others, such as stay at home

Cover nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing to not spread germs

Wash hands often, dry with paper towel

Follow usual flu recommendations, such as drink plenty of fluids and get plenty of rest

References for additional information:

General information from CDC

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html

Fact Sheet from CDC

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/2019-ncov-factsheet.pdf

Summary Sheet from CDC with links to US and global map

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/summary.html

Hand washing from CDC

https://www.cdc.gov/handwashing/

“What the Public Should Do” flyer from CDC

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/what-you-should-do.pdf

Flyer from San Diego County Health Department

https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/dam/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/documents/2019_Novel_Coronavirus_Documents/coronavirus2019-sd.pdf