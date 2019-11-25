Two Community Events This Week Regarding 5255 Mt Etna Drive

The Clairemont Community Planning Group (CCPG) will convene a special meeting on Dec 3, 6pm, Alcott Elementary-auditorium, 4680 Hidalgo Ave, San Diego to hear the County present their amended Clairemont Community Plan. Specifically the County wants to raise the height limit for their project to 70 feet and rezone the property from commercial to residential-high in order to provide 404 affordable housing apartments serving 829 people. Current height limit in Clairemont is 30 feet. The Mt Etna subcommittee of the CCPG had previously voted not to endorse the changes.

The Mt Etna housing project is located at 5525 Mt Etna Dr, near Balboa and Genesee.

The County is also hosting a community Open House on Dec 5, 5-8pm, Marston Middle School – cafeteria (in the center of the campus), 3799 Clairemont Dr, San Diego. This is a drop in event; people may arrive at any time, preferably by 7:30pm, in order to visit information stations where County staff and contractors, as well as developer staff will be available to answers questions. There will not be a formal presentation.

For more information: www.5255MtEtnaDrive.com