48th San Diego Bay Parade of Lights December 8 and 15

The 48th annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, presented by the Port of San Diego, is set to dazzle and delight waterfront visitors on Sunday, December 8 and Sunday, December 15, 2019.

A free, time-honored tradition, more than 100,000 spectators enjoy the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights each holiday season. This year, approximately 80 pleasure craft are expected to participate and will be decorated to fit this year’s theme, “Comic-Con on the Bay.”

“The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights is one of the region’s most anticipated holiday events and it’s one of my favorites because it celebrates and highlights our thriving boating community,” said Garry Bonelli, Chairman of the Board of Port Commissioners. “The Port of San Diego is thrilled to connect people to our dynamic waterfront through sponsorship of this fun, festive holiday activity.”

The approximately two-hour boat parade begins at 5 p.m. at Shelter Island with the boats proceeding to Harbor Island, cruising by the North Embarcadero to Seaport Village and the North and South Embarcadero areas, and then on to Cesar Chavez Park before heading across the bay toward the Coronado Ferry Landing.

Ideal viewing areas for the parade are Shelter Island, Harbor Island, the North Embarcadero, Seaport Village, Embarcadero Marina Parks North and South, Cesar Chavez Park and Pier, and the Coronado Ferry Landing. Two announcing stations will be set up on the shoreline of the route – one at the Maritime Museum of San Diego on the North Embarcadero and the other at the Coronado Ferry Landing. Announcers will describe each boat as they pass by these viewing points.

The Port will provide free bleacher seating on Broadway Pier in the North Embarcadero on both parade dates, along with food concessions and music. Bleacher seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, there will be refreshments and musical entertainment at Cesar Chavez Pier, located at Cesar Chavez Park in the Barrio Logan neighborhood of San Diego.

The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights is open to all boaters, and awards will be presented to the most creatively and lavishly decorated vessels. For more information and to register, go to sdparadeoflights.org.

The parade is sponsored through the Port’s Tideland Activation Program (TAP) and is one of 64 Port-sponsored events taking place during fiscal year 2019-2020. TAP events are community-based, representing many diverse interests and take place in the Port’s member cities – Chula Vista, Coronado, Imperial Beach, National City, and San Diego.