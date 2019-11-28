Clairemont Resident Missing

Looking for help or information or for folks to be on the lookout for a missing Clairemont resident.

Every year I have seen Joe pedal up to our Bike to Work Day pit stops and we make small talk. I have also seen Joe at local planning group and rec council meetings. Please be on the lookout or if you have information please contact Karin or SDPD

Hello Chris,

My friend, Joe, was last seen October 2, 2019 in the evening. Joe lives near Clairemont Town Square and relies on walking and bus riding to get around the community as well as a bicycle. He loves to hike in Marian Bear Park. He frequently visits the Clairemont Library and UCSD where he worked prior to his retirement. If you have any information or have seen him after October 2, please call/text 858.405.7503 or email kzirk@earthlink.net .

Joe has quite a lot of friends in the Clairemont and Pacific Beach communities and none of them have heard from him since the first week of October. His mail is piling up. On October 26, his neighbor called the police for a welfare check. The police broke into his home and did not find him inside. No one has heard from him since.

We are all very scared that something horrible has happened to him.

Warmly,

Karin Zirk, Ph.D. (she/her)

www.karinzirk.com

858-405-7503