Pedestrian Hit on Clairemont Mesa Blvd & Genesee Via SDPD

11/23/19 6:03pm

Location:

4500 Clairemont Mesa Bl

Type:

Serious Injury Accident

Synopsis:

P2, a 24 year old male was driving a 2002 Ford F150 eastbound on 4500 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard from Genesee Avenue. P1, an unknown male pedestrian in his 40s stepped off the curb and into traffic for an unknown reason and was struck by the Ford F150 mid-block on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.

P1 sustained major and life threatening head trauma. P1 was transported to the hospital by ambulance. No DUI or drugs are suspected.

Traffic Division responded to the scene and are investigating the collision.