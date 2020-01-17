What’s New at Seaport Village

Port of San Diego Approves Two New Leases for Seaport Village

(via Port of San Diego) As part of the Port of San Diego’s continued efforts to revitalize Seaport Village, the Board of Port Commissioners approved two new leases for the shopping, dining and entertainment center located on the Embarcadero along San Diego Bay.

Grain & Grit Collective, the San Diego-based hospitality group behind Carnitas’ Snack Shack, Little Italy Food Hall, and Not Not Tacos, will introduce their second concept in collaboration with Sam “the Cooking Guy” Zien, who is widely recognized for his televised cooking show “Sam the Cooking Guy,” online show “STCGO,” and numerous cookbooks. Anticipated to open in summer 2020, the yet-to-be-named restaurant will be in the Lighthouse District of Seaport Village and will provide entertainment and special events in the adjacent courtyard and surrounding walkway for the enjoyment of guests and the general public. Activities and events will include family-friendly gaming, live music, art nights, food and wine tastings, movie nights, cooking demos, and more.

“The success of Grain & Grit Collective combined with the popularity of ‘Sam the Cooking Guy’ has the potential to transform and enhance the experience for Seaport Village visitors and tenants,” said Chair Ann Moore, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “We are feeling a fresh energy with several new shops already open and a variety of site enhancements, entertainment, and events. These new tenants, plus others also coming soon, will bring even more excitement.”

“We are thrilled to once again be teaming up with Sam; this time to create a food and entertainment destination unlike any other! We are honored to be able to contribute to the revitalization of the iconic Seaport Village and are very excited to introduce a dynamic gathering place for the San Diego community and visitors alike,” said Mike DiNorscia, CEO of Grain & Grit Collective.

The Board also approved a lease for Seaport Market, a convenience store that will offer snacks, prepared salads and sandwiches, wine, beer, and more – with free delivery to nearby hotels and marinas. The market will be operated by Traveler’s Convenience, LLC, which owns several other convenience stores throughout San Diego, including the Harbor Market located on Pacific Highway next to the Intercontinental Hotel. Seaport Market will also be in Seaport Village’s Lighthouse District.

“We’re excited to bring our convenience store concept to Seaport Village. We’ve had great success with our Harbor Market and look forward to serving Seaport Village guests, bayfront visitors, and area residents, as well as building relationships with our neighboring shops and restaurants,” said Steve Abbo, Seaport Market.

New shops already open at Seaport Village are:

Something Sweet – this confectionary offers a splendid assortment of treats and candies;

Introstem – specializes in luxury skin care products; and

Vino Stoppers – a novelty gift store offering a selection of wine stoppers.

Other new food and beverage offerings coming soon are:

Mike Hess Brewing – one of San Diego’s first craft breweries;

Moto Pizza – one of San Diego’s favorite pizza restaurants, serving up New York-style pizza either by the slice or an entire pie;

Spill the Beans – a specialty coffee and bagel shop; and

San Pasqual Wine Tasting Room (expansion) – San Pasqual Winery is a small, family-owned winery located in La Mesa.

Additionally, the Port and its partners continue to activate Seaport Village and make various site enhancements and operational improvements. Highlights include:

Free live music daily in the Carousel District and on Sundays in the Lighthouse District;

Seaport Sessions, a speaker series and mixer held every third Thursday of the month in the Lighthouse District;

Studio by the Bay Family Days, in collaboration with The New Children’s Museum, features art making, free monthly workshops and play-based experiences for children and families;

Seaport Studio is where weekly podcasts are recorded and made available on iTunes. Seaport Studio features topics ranging from local arts & culture and San Diego history to marine ecology, blue tech innovation, and more; and

Tuna Harbor Dockside Market, every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., features fresh caught seafood and aqua-farmed seaweed direct from local fishermen and aquafarmers.

Full details for the above events and offerings are available at seaportvillage.com. Follow Seaport Village on Instagram and Facebook for daily updates.