Over $180,000 in Scholarships available at Mesa College

San Diego Mesa College is actively accepting applications for the 2020 Scholarship Application cycle, with more than $180,000 available in scholarships for Mesa College students. Scholarships range from $250 to $2,500. In 2019, Mesa College awarded over $175,000 to 175 students.

Students have until Tuesday February 18, 2020 to submit their applications to any of the scholarships that are available. Applications are fully accessible online, and students with a variety of GPAs are encouraged to apply (some scholarships do not have GPA requirements). Students are also encouraged to apply to as many as they can, and can be awarded up to three each.

“We have an outstanding list of scholarships available this year,” stated Dr. Pamela T. Luster, President. “We are incredibly grateful to the donors, including Mesa faculty and staff, who return year-after-year to offer these scholarships, and even more proud to be offering several new scholarships in 2020.”

Scholarship winners will be announced in March/April, and invited to the San Diego Mesa College Annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony which will be held on Saturday, April 18th.