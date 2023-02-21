Victim Identified in Shooting Death of Male in Park Behind North Clairemont Recreation Center

via SDPD

On February 19, 2023, at 11:50 a.m., the San Diego Police Communications Center received multiple radio calls reporting shots being fired in the park behind the North Clairemont Recreation Center located in the 4400 Block of Bannock Avenue. Officers from Northern Division were dispatched and arrived within minutes. Upon arriving, they found a male in the grassy area of the park by a set of bleachers suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Officers performed life-saving measures until paramedics from San Diego Fire-Rescue arrived and transported the male to a local hospital for emergency treatment. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of officers and medical personnel, the male was pronounced deceased at 2:51 p.m.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident. It is still early in the investigation and little is known about the circumstances leading up to the male’s death. However, detectives have learned the victim had a brief confrontation with two males that were in the park immediately preceding the shooting. During that brief confrontation, the suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim multiple times before the suspect and his companion ran off south through the park. There were multiple persons in and around the park that witnessed a portion of the shooting and provided limited descriptions of suspects. Detectives are currently in the process of interviewing those witnesses, gathering physical evidence from the crime scene, and checking the area for any surveillance video footage.

Detectives have received a description of the suspects but until witnesses can be further interviewed, that information is not being released at this time. There is no outstanding suspect vehicle description. The deceased male has been identified as Cesar Lopez-Sandoval of San Diego. He is described as a 22-year-old Hispanic male.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.