Suspect Wanted for Assault with a Deadly Weapon in Kearny Mesa

Up to $1,000 Reward Offered

(via SDPD) San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with investigators from the San Diego Police Department’s Eastern Division are asking for the public’s help in identifying and

locating an unknown suspect wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon, which

occurred in the Kearny Mesa area.

On December 7, 2019, at about 3:12 p.m., an unknown suspect was inside the Mobil

gas station located at 8380 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard. The suspect was standing

behind a 54-year-old male (victim) who was at the counter, paying for his coffee. The

suspect began speaking to the victim, but was not making any sense. For an unknown

reason, the suspect pulled out a small wooden red colored baseball bat from a tool

bag and began striking the victim multiple times on the back of his head. The suspect

ran out of the business and was last seen running southbound on Kearny Mesa Road.

The victim suffered a laceration to his head, a concussion, and a broken finger. The

victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Suspect’s Description:

The suspect is described as a White male, 30’s, thin build, brown and red colored full

beard. He was wearing a yellow construction helmet, black hooded sweatshirt, work

gloves, yellow reflective vest, dark pants, and work boots. The suspect was holding a

red “Milwaukee” brand tool bag.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call

SDPD’s Eastern Division at (858) 495-7957 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line

at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with

information that leads to an arrest in this case. Visit the Crime Stoppers website at

www.sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send anonymous web and

mobile app tips.