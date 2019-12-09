Papa John’s Pizza in Clairemont Robbed via SDPD

12/08/19 10:57pm

Location:

4000 Genesee Avenue

Neighborhood:

Clairemont Mesa East

Robbery

Synopsis:

The suspect entered Papa John’s, walked up to the counter, produced a handgun from his hoodie and demanded cash from the register. The clerk complied and gave him the money. The suspect asked for the money from the second register but a customer entered and scared the suspect off.

The suspect left on foot. The loss is unknown at this time. The suspect was described as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, 5’9″ to 6′ and 150 to 160 pounds. He was wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants.

SDPD Robbery detectives responded and are investigating the robbery.

