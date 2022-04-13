SANDAG Fast Tracks Transit to the Airport

Focuses on Downtown San Diego for Future Central Mobility Hub Site

SANDAG, the City of San Diego, and Navy Region Southwest announced the updated vision for the Central Mobility Hub project today. After extensive analysis and feedback from the community, SANDAG will move forward on building a transit connection to San Diego International Airport with Downtown San Diego as the preferred location for the future Central Mobility Hub.

The Central Mobility Hub will provide the San Diego region with a centrally located transit center that serves everyone going to or from the airport – whether they use the bus, Trolley, or commuter rail like the COASTER and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner. Additionally, the project will boost economic development in the region by supporting new opportunities for housing and revitalized public space in Downtown San Diego.

To expedite the implementation of this project and ensure the San Diego region is well-positioned to be the first in line for federal infrastructure funding, SANDAG will move forward this year with the environmental review process for the airport connection components of the project.

“We’ve spent the last couple of years listening to the community, working with our partner agencies, and really digging into the details to ensure the Central Mobility Hub project is a place that will serve everyone in the region,” said SANDAG Chair and Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear. “Two things have become clear – transit to the airport must be our first priority and moving the Central Mobility Hub Downtown will provide the connectivity, density, and overall convenience we need to truly transform the regional transit system through this investment.”

SANDAG plans to build two direct transit connections to the airport as part of the Central Mobility Hub project, one from a new transit center located at the Port headquarters on Pacific Highway and the other from the existing Santa Fe Depot. These connections will link to the future Central Mobility Hub, which will be built at a location yet to be determined in Downtown San Diego.

“The world’s greatest cities have convenient transit to their airports, and this project will allow San Diego to join their ranks, finally providing this missing link in our regional infrastructure,” said SANDAG Vice Chair and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. “Downtown San Diego is the perfect location for a transformational project that will enhance transit mobility for the entire region. It’s time to put this big city vision into action and get shovels in the ground.”

SANDAG anticipates beginning the environmental review for the transit connection to the airport this summer. The environmental review for the Central Mobility Hub site in Downtown San Diego will follow, after additional study.

SANDAG and the Navy continue their extensive cooperation on the revitalization of the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) facilities on the Navy’s Old Town Campus but have agreed to stop exploring the site for the Central Mobility Hub, instead focusing efforts on possibly including a future transit stop at the site as part of the Navy’s revitalization efforts for NAVWAR and a potential larger mixed-use development.

“The City of San Diego and SANDAG have been exceptional in their support of the Navy. We look forward to continuing to work with the City and SANDAG as we move forward with the Navy Old Town Campus Revitalization project, and connect NAVWAR to the regional transportation system,” said Navy Region Southwest Commander Rear Admiral Stephen Barnett. “The revitalization of NAVWAR’s facilities right here in San Diego is urgently needed to support their national security mission and will benefit both the Navy and San Diego for many years to come.”