San Diego Police Department Investigate Murder in Clairemont

Via SDPD On Monday, May 2, 2022, at 2:28 a.m., the San Diego Police Communications Center received a call of an injured person at a residence in the area of 5100 Bowden Avenue. As officers from Northern Division responded to the residence, the call was updated to an “assault with a deadly weapon.” Upon arriving at the residence, officers contacted a male in the driveway of the residence. The male was armed with a knife and had blood visible on his clothing. Officers ordered the male to drop the knife and subsequently took the male into custody. Officers entered the residence and located a deceased male suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

The victim in this incident is described as a 67-year-old white male. He is a resident of the home where the stabbing occurred. The victim has been identified but his name is not being released at this time.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident. It is very early in the investigation and detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the stabbing death of the male, but it has been determined the suspect, victim and witnesses to this incident are known to each other and several of them live at the residence.

Raul Marquez was arrested for murder; he is described as a 28-year-old Hispanic male. There are no outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.