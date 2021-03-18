San Diego Humane Society Pet of the Week: Orlando

Name: Orlando

Age: 5 years old

Gender: Male

Breed: Doberman Pinscher



ID #: 689856Adoption Fee: $100

Orlando is a big handsome lug who is looking for a human to give his heart too. Like many Dobermans, Orlando was reserved initially but warmed up to his caregivers quickly! Dobermans are steadfast and loyal companions hardwired to be protective of their people, more like a personal bodyguard than a property watchdog. They do best when kept inside as part of the family. Dobbies are very high-energy dogs so Orlando will need to match with a family who can take him on long walks every day. Orlando would love to find a human who will take him on walks, teach him new things and let him be the 70 lbs lap dog he’s always dreamed of being. Make an appointment today to speak with an adoption counselor at our El Cajon Campus at sdhumane.org/adopt!

Online profile: https://adopt.adopets.com/pet/f33e849a-4656-4f59-8550-b162084d92de

His adoption fee includes spay/neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam and an incentive for pet insurance from MetLife. Orlando is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s El Cajon Campus at 1373 N. Marshall Ave. To learn more about making him part of your family, please make an appointment at sdhumane.org/adopt or call 619-299-7012.

ADOPTION HOURS

TUESDAY-SUNDAY: 9 A.M.-6 P.M.