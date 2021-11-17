San Diego Gulls Unveil New Third Jersey

Gulls to debut new look jersey Friday, Nov. 26 vs. San Jose Barracuda

(pr) The San Diego Gulls introduced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club’s new third jersey and alternate uniform for the 2021-22 season. The Gulls unveiled the new sweater on their social media platforms in advance of the uniform’s on-ice debut on Friday, Nov. 26 when San Diego hosts the San Jose Barracuda. Following its debut on the day after Thanksgiving, the Gulls will sport the third jersey every Friday night home game as well as Fan Appreciation Night (nine occasions in all).

“Our third jersey preserves the history of the original Gulls franchise and brings forward a new adaptation of who we are as a hockey club, bringing forward a classic design,” said Gulls Director of Hockey Operations Jillian Reddin (Samueli). “Gulls fans can resonate with this iconic nod to San Diego’s hockey history with a uniform and brand that supports the lexicon of our existing primary jersey and uniforms. We’re excited to launch a supplementary jersey and logo with the essence of San Diego’s past for our players to don in the future.”

The new alternate uniform will serve as the first in club history. The jersey’s color palette features orange and white accents on an ocean blue base as a metaphorical link to San Diego and its Pacific Ocean coastline. The primary textual logo emblazoned across the front of the jersey is a homage to San Diego’s hockey history and the original iteration of the Gulls that debuted with a similar logo in 1966.

The jersey also includes multiple references that celebrate both San Diego and the city’s historic hockey past. Inside the sweater’s neckline reads “America’s Finest City,” a tribute to San Diego’s iconic nickname. Below the text highlights three years that represent pivotal moments in San Diego’s hockey history: 1944, the year professional hockey made its debut in America’s Finest City with the Pacific Coast Hockey League’s (PCHL) San Diego Skyhawks, 1966, the year the Gulls name was established after San Diego was awarded a franchise in the Western Hockey League (WHL) and 2015, the year the Gulls returned to San Diego with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Pacific Division expansion.

Individual game tickets for the third jersey debut on Nov. 26 vs. San Jose and the Gulls complete regular season schedule at Pechanga Arena San Diego can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/Tickets, by calling (844) GO GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego box office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.