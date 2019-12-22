Police Investigate Suspicious Death in Tecolote Canyon Park

Updated 6:12pm

Via SDPD

On December 21, 2019, a white female in her mid to late 20’s was found deceased near a hiking trail in Tecolote Canyon Park. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the woman’s body and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation revealed the woman committed suicide. She has been identified as a 22-year-old from San Diego. Investigators have been in contact with her family and her name will not be publicly released.

This time of year can be difficult for anyone who suffers from mental illness. We encourage those battling mental distress to seek help from anyone available to them. For immediate assistance, call 911 or our non- emergency number at 619-531-2000 or 858-484-3154.

You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). We encourage friends and family to reach out to those they know have

difficulty during the holidays.