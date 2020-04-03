MTS Implements Rear Door Boarding on Buses

In an effort to help further limit contact between our operators and the public, passengers will now board buses through rear doors whenever possible. Keeping our team healthy helps ensure that we can keep running service for essential workers and people who rely on MTS for essential trips.

Senior and ADA passengers will still be granted access through the front of the vehicle.

MTS is trying to save as much space as possible for senior and ADA riders, so the front section of the bus will be sectioned off to help reserve seats for them.

Cash fares will not be accepted/collected on board.

Riders should purchase their Day Passes or monthly passes through a Compass Card or the Compass Cloud mobile ticketing app. (Youth and SDM Day Passes are available on the mobile ticketing app, as well as Adult Day and 30-Day Passes.)

Trips on MTS should only be for essential reasons: to get to an essential job, a medical appointment or for groceries or other essential supplies.

