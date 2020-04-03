Driver Hits Light Pole in Clairemont, Pedestrian Injured

(from SDPD)

04/02/20 3:35pm

Location:

4500 Sauk Ave

Neighborhood:

Clairemont Mesa East

Serious Injury Hit & Run

Synopsis:

A 27-year-old male was driving his 2006 Chevy Silverado northbound in # 1 lane of 4800 Genesee Avenue. The driver veered to the left and struck a raised center median. He over corrected to the right causing the vehicle to roll over. The Silverado struck a street light pole on the northeast corner of Genesee Ave and Sauk Ave.

The street light pole separated at the base landing on top of a 68 year old female pedestrian.

The street light pole came to rest on the eves of a roof at 4800 Genesee Avenue. There was no structural damage.

The pedestrian sustained an abrasion to her left arm and a deep laceration to back of her head. She was transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

There was a 25 year old male passenger in the Silverado who sustained an avulsion to the right arm from wrist to elbow. The driver and passenger of the Silverado fled the scene on foot. The passenger was transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The driver, 27 year old Pedro Matias-Perez, was later taken into custody without incident. The driver was arrested for DUI alcohol and felony hit and run.

San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating.