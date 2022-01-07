Full Rail Closure Between Oceanside & San Diego Scheduled this Weekend

Progress Continues on SANDAG Bluffs Stabilization in Del Mar

Via SANDAG: This weekend, a full rail closure will be in effect to accommodate work along the passenger and freight rail line between Oceanside and San Diego.

The closure will take place from 12 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, through the evening of Sunday, January 9.

During the upcoming closure, construction activities are planned for the Del Mar Bluffs Stabilization project in the City of Del Mar. SANDAG and North County Transit District (NCTD) are working together to stabilize the bluffs and ensure ongoing safety and reliability along the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) rail corridor, a vital link for passenger service and goods movement in the San Diego region. SANDAG is also exploring a long-term strategy to move the rail line off the bluffs.

This closure will affect four rail services operating on the San Diego segment of the LOSSAN Rail Corridor: NCTD, Metrolink, Amtrak, and the freight carrier BNSF. Full rail closures are routinely scheduled to advance rail construction and ensure worker safety.

Regular passenger rail service is scheduled to resume by 5 a.m. on Monday, January 10. Riders are encouraged to plan for increased travel time, as trains could be delayed.

The following work will be done during the closure:

In Del Mar, SANDAG crews will install irrigation lines underneath the tracks for the Del Mar Bluffs emergency repairs project and excavate underneath the tracks to install an irrigation pipe and backfill the area. The irrigation line will be used to water the future landscaping on the bluffs slope repair area.

During construction, nearby residents and businesses can expect intermittent noise and lights. Please visit GoNCTD.com, Amtrak.com, or MetrolinkTrains.com for alternate route schedules.