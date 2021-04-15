Upcoming Overnight Closures of Genesee Ave in UTC

Mid-Coast Trolley Project Begins Final Phase of Construction along Genesee Ave with a Series of 21-Hour Full Closures Will Take Place in Sections Along the Roadway

Beginning Friday, April 16, a series of overnight full closures will go into effect on Genesee Avenue for the Mid-Coast Trolley project. During the closures, crews will demolish and repave the roadway. The upcoming work will begin the process of restoring the roadway to its final configuration.

Genesee Avenue roadway impacts for the Mid-Coast Trolley project began in 2017 when crews began installing temporary support structures called falsework to construct the more than mile-long Trolley bridge that now soars above the thoroughfare. Since early 2018, traffic has been shifted to the outer lanes of Genesee Avenue to accommodate ongoing construction.

The portion of the Trolley bridge that runs along Genesee Avenue is part of the 11-mile Trolley extension being constructed by the Mid-Coast Trolley project. The project is a priority of SANDAG’s and one of the largest infrastructure projects in the San Diego region’s history. Once completed, the project will significantly improve regional transit access to major employment, educational, and medical facilities.

The upcoming demolition and paving activities for the project will be completed in sections between Regents Road and Nobel Drive. The work is scheduled to continue for approximately ten days and is expected to cause noise.

Each section of work will require a full closure of either southbound or northbound Genesee Avenue lanes, from 8 p.m. through 5 p.m. the following day. One section will include a full closure of the Genesee Avenue and La Jolla Village Drive intersection, which is scheduled to take place Monday, April 19 through Tuesday, April 20.

The full closures are scheduled as follows. Each closure begins at 8 p.m. on the first night listed and ends at 5 p.m. the following day . The closure schedule also is detailed in the attached map.

Friday, April 16 through Saturday, April 17

Southbound Genesee Avenue from Campus Point Drive to Eastgate Mall

Sunday, April 18 through Monday, April 19

Southbound Genesee Avenue from Eastgate Mall to La Jolla Village Drive

Monday, April 19 through Tuesday, April 20

Genesee Avenue and La Jolla Village Drive intersection

Tuesday, April 20 through Wednesday, April 21

Southbound Genesee Avenue from La Jolla Village Drive to Nobel Drive

Wednesday, April 21 through Thursday, April 22

Northbound Genesee Avenue from Nobel Drive to La Jolla Village Drive

Thursday, April 22 through Friday, April 23

Northbound Genesee Avenue from La Jolla Village Drive to Eastgate Mall

Sunday, April 25 through Monday, April 26

Northbound Genesee Avenue from Eastgate Mall to Regents Road

Following the demolition and paving activities, crews will stripe the roadway and install traffic signals. This process will require two additional weeks of work and will take place during the project’s typical Genesee Avenue construction schedule: Sundays through Thursdays, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Due to the complexity of this work, the closure schedule is subject to change.

The Mid-Coast Trolley project will extend UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley service from Santa Fe Depot in Downtown San Diego north to the University community, serving major activity centers such as Mission Bay Park, the VA Medical Center, UC San Diego, and University Towne Centre. Nine new stations are part of the project and are under construction. Major construction work began in 2016, with service anticipated to begin in late 2021.

To learn more, visit KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/MidCoast.