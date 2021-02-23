The San Diego Public Library Would Like Your Input on the Three Clairemont Libraries

From the Clairemont Town Council and other local stakeholders:

We love our 3 Clairemont libraries.

As the City of San Diego is working on a new library master plan, groups in Clairemont met and worked on our own plan for our three Clairemont libraries.

Read our Clairemont Libraries Action Plan here

We hope you will take a minute to review our plan and take the survey below.

It is important to show community support and this is your chance to advocate for more resources for our libraries.

WHAT DO YOU WANT YOUR LIBRARY TO LOOK LIKE?

Your input can help craft the San Diego Public Library’s future. The San Diego Public Library and San Diego Public Library Foundation are developing a new master plan and want to know:

What do you need from the Library?

How can the Library serve your community?

What services, technologies, and programs would help you?

The plan is being built in collaboration with the Mayor and City Council, the Friends of the San Diego Public Library, and the Library Commission and will provide a long-range vision and strategy for San Diego Public Library facility, technology, and program investments.

How can I help?

COMPLETE THE COMMUNITY SURVEY

To ensure input from all communities is reflected in the plan, we need broad participation in the Community Survey. Please complete the survey between February 17 and April 17, 2021. The survey will be available in Chinese, Arabic, Farsi, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Spanish, and English.

Take the Survey