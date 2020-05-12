SANDAG Shifts Gears for Bike to Work Day

In Celebration of Bike Month, Pilot Program Creates New Spaces for People to Bike and Walk During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The 30th Annual SANDAG Bike to Work Day, originally scheduled this Thursday, May 14, has been postponed until next year. Instead, SANDAG has shifted its focus to providing digital resources for bike commuting and education and launching a new Shared Streets pilot program to support San Diego region residents.

“There’s no time like the present to get outside and jump on your bike,” said SANDAG Vice Chair and Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear. “The SANDAG iCommute program is working hard to support biking and walking as a form of exercise and an alternative to get to and from work. While there are fewer cars on the road, take advantage of the opportunity to try bike commuting for shorter trips. Habits established during this unusual time can lead to a healthier lifestyle.”

In lieu of Bike to Work Day this Thursday, people interested in using biking as an alternative to driving alone can join a free SANDAG webinar to learn essential skills for bike commuting, including how to ride safely and legally, route planning strategies, and valuable tips to make bike commuting more comfortable and enjoyable. SANDAG Vice Chair Blakespear will make welcoming remarks and update participants about the San Diego regional bike network.

Register for the free SANDAG webinar at iCommuteSD.com/bike.

In celebration of Bike Month, this May, SANDAG is also launching the Shared Streets pilot program. The SANDAG pilot program will provide up to $5,000 to each of the 18 cities and the county in the San Diego region for temporary improvements that create safe and healthy spaces for people to bike, walk, run, scoot, and more during the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications are open now, and due by Friday, May 22. Visit sandag.org/SharedStreets to learn more.

To celebrate Bike Month in May and beyond, the SANDAG iCommute program has a number of notable resources:

Employers can register for a free virtual bike commuting class or virtual bike safety check to support employees to GO by BIKE

or virtual to support employees to GO by BIKE K-12 schools can register for a free bike and traffic safety class , a four-part online module provided in place of in-school assemblies as part of the Walk, Ride, and Roll to School program

, a four-part online module provided in place of in-school assemblies as part of the Walk, Ride, and Roll to School program Anyone can participate in the Love to Ride bike month challenge this May with the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition

Stay tuned for more bike commuting activities this fall during National Bike to Work Week, September 21-27, and California Clean Air Day, October 7.

SANDAG is committed to protecting all potential Bike to Work Day participants, staff, and volunteers. After careful consideration and to ensure a safe and healthy environment for the region, the SANDAG iCommute team has decided to officially postpone their biggest annual event until next year. The 30th anniversary SANDAG Bike to Work Day event will now take place on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Since the early 1990s, SANDAG Bike to Work Day has encouraged people in the San Diego region to use biking as an everyday, environmentally friendly, cost-saving commute choice. The 30th Annual SANDAG Bike to Work Day is organized by the SANDAG iCommute program in conjunction with local jurisdictions, businesses, and partners.

For more information, visit iCommuteSD.com/BiketoWorkDay.