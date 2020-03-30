San Diego Restaurant Week and California Restaurant Association Announce Efforts to Support Restaurants In Light of COVID-19

(pr) In light of recent events, the California Restaurant Association (CRA) is supporting the restaurant industry & our local community by encouraging guests to continue to order great food via pick up, drive-thru or delivery! During this time restaurants will remain open for delivery and takeout, with a few restaurants offering alcoholic beverages such as wine, spirits & beer for delivery and pick up. You can also still support restaurants who are not open by purchasing gift cards. Those restaurants who chose to completely close down, but are still selling gift cards will also be supported by the CRA. The CRA has recruited the full power of its San Diego Restaurant Week platform into supporting the restaurant community including a transitioned website and a promotional campaign.

In accordance with Public Health orders, all restaurants in the County have ceased all dine in service; however, many have opted to remain open with reduced staff and increased health protocols to service the community and to weather these very challenging times. To aid in the communication of dynamic changes in the industry, SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com is now a resource for San Diegans to find restaurants that are currently still open and offering food for pick-up and/or delivery. The site is searchable by Neighborhood, Food Type and Average Meal Price and provides easy links to online ordering and meal delivery platforms. Restaurants have the ability to customize a profile page with their most current information including operating hours, take out menus, and more.

Jeff Rossman, President of the California Restaurant Association’s San Diego Chapter and Owner of Terra American Bistro, announced “In an effort to support the restaurant industry at large, at this time, SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com is available to every restaurant in San Diego County to promote their current offerings. No membership fees or event registrations necessary. In these uncertain times, it is vital we all support each other and do everything we can to minimize the impact these closures will have.”