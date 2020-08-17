San Diego Police Investigate Homicide in Pacific Beach

Via SDPD: Just after 7:30 p.m. on August 16, 2020, the San Diego Police Communications Center received numerous calls reporting that a male had been stabbed inside a public restroom at 700 Grand Avenue.

Lifeguards and Fire-Rescue personnel from the nearby stations were on scene providing first aid to the male when officers arrived at the location. The male had what appeared to be puncture wounds to his upper torso and was transported to a local hospital. Unfortunately, the male succumbed to his injuries.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident. While it is early in the investigation, detectives do not yet know what occurred prior to the stabbing, but several witnesses reported that the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle immediately after the incident. A male matching the suspect description was detained in the area and is being interviewed. It is unknown if the victim and suspect were acquainted. Detectives do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

*The suspect has been identified as Martin Alvarez, 33. He has been booked into County



Jail for murder.

The victim has been identified, however his name is not being released at this time. He is described as a 39 year-old white male.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

*Updated 1:00pm 8/17/20