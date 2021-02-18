San Diego Police Department Cold Case File: 1981 Mira Mesa Unsolved Murder Mystery

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit continue to ask for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of an unidentified male victim (John Doe).

On September 28, 1981, at about 5:00 a.m., employees at the Big Bear Super Market, located at 9905 Mira Mesa Boulevard, smelled smoke coming from the rear of the business. The employees discovered a fire inside one of the trash dumpsters near the loading dock area. When the fire was extinguished, a deceased male’s body was found inside the dumpster.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and began investigating the incident. Detectives have been unable to determine the victim’s identity and are working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The organization has provided investigators with an artist’s rendering of what the victim’s physical appearance was believed to be at the time of the incident.

Please click on the following link to view a SDPD Cold Case Unit Video: https://youtu.be/hOSg3-nMgIM

Anyone with information on the victim’s identity or about this murder is asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.