San Diego Community College District Selects Dr. Susan Topham as Vice Chancellor of Educational Services

Dr. Susan Topham, an experienced community college leader, has been named Vice Chancellor of Educational Services for the San Diego Community College District (SDCCD).

“I look forward to working with Dr. Susan Topham, who brings a wealth of experience to the position of Vice Chancellor of Educational Services,” said SDCCD Chancellor Constance M. Carroll. “She has expertise in both instruction and student services, having served in both areas in our district, as well as in other institutions of higher education. Having grown up in Brazil, Dr. Topham also brings to the position a multicultural perspective and a commitment to diversity.”

In the newly established position, Dr. Topham will oversee all district educational planning services encompassing student services and instructional programs across the SDCCD, which includes San Diego City, Mesa, and Miramar colleges, and San Diego Continuing Education. Areas of responsibility include admission and records, counseling, financial aid, registration, and institutional research. Dr. Topham will also provide leadership in the development of curriculum, the class schedule, course outlines, instructional materials, as well as curricular and instructional issues for faculty and administrators.

As Vice Chancellor of Educational Services, Dr. Topham will also serve as Registrar for the district and as a member of the Chancellor’s Cabinet.

Dr. Topham brings considerable experience to the position, including a strong familiarity with the SDCCD. She is currently Dean of the School of Mathematics and Natural Sciences at San Diego Mesa College. Previously, she served as Dean of Student Development and Interim Vice President of Student Services at the college. Dr. Topham has also held leadership positions at Cuyamaca College and Alliant International University where her responsibilities included enrollment, counseling, admissions, recruitment, and community partnerships.

Fluent in Portuguese and conversational in Spanish and French, Dr. Topham has considerable expertise in ensuring student equity and successful outcomes by students from traditionally underrepresented racial and ethnic groups.

Dr. Topham earned an educational doctorate in organizational leadership from Brandman University in Irvine. She also holds a master’s degree institutional administration and a bachelor’s degree in international business from United States International University in San Diego.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as Vice Chancellor of Educational Services and to be part of a team of professionals that care deeply about student achievement and ensuring access to all,” said Dr. Topham. “I am committed to collaborating with faculty, staff, and students in breaking down the barriers that prevent all our students from attaining success.”

Dr. Topham will begin her new assignment as Vice Chancellor of Educational Services on November 1. The newly established position combines the responsibilities formerly held by the district’s Vice Chancellor of Student Services, which has been vacant since January, and the Vice Chancellor of Instructional Services, which is currently held by Dr. Stephanie Bulger. Dr. Bulger will remain with the district for the remainder of her contract to assist with the transition.

Dr. Topham’s contract is scheduled for ratification by the SDCCD Board of Trustees during the Board’s September 24 meeting.