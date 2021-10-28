San Diego Community College District Hosts Weeklong Veterans Day Celebration

The San Diego Community College District (SDCCD), San Diego City, Mesa, and Miramar colleges and the College of Continuing Education will honor former and current military service members during the week of Veterans Day from November 8-12, 2021. A variety of on-campus and virtual events will take place, including a postcard writing campaign for active duty and retired veterans, civilian transition workshops, and the soft opening of the new Mesa College Veterans Success Center.

Veterans Day Schedule of Events:

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 8

11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Transfer Center Presentation

San Diego Mesa College | Zoom Meeting – Join Here

12 p.m.-1 p.m.

Lunch Meeting with Veterans and Records Staff

San Diego Mesa College | Zoom Meeting – Join Here

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 9

10-11 a.m.

School Certifying Official Hotspot Q&A (student vets discuss VA benefits)

San Diego Mesa College | ZOOM Meeting – Join Here

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

San Diego State University Aztec Day at Mesa College

San Diego Mesa College | ZOOM Meeting – Join Here

12-1 p.m.

Lunch Meeting with Veterans and Records Staff

San Diego Mesa College | ZOOM Meeting – Join Here

1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

CalVet Presentation

San Diego Mesa College | ZOOM Meeting – Join Here

2-3 p.m.

Career & College Transition for Veterans

San Diego College of Continuing Education | ZOOM Meeting – Join Here

2:15 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Getting to Know Mesa Vets

San Diego Mesa College | Campus Forum – Watch Here

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Veterans Success Center (VSC) Soft Opening

K—103/104

San Diego Mesa College | VSC

10-11 a.m.

School Certifying Official Hot Spot Q&A (student vets discuss VA benefits)

San Diego Mesa College | ZOOM Meeting – Join Here

11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Formal Veterans Day Program

Sponsored by Offices of Student Affairs

San Diego City College | A-Building or YouTube

City College’s annual Veterans Day program to honor and appreciate those who have proudly served our country and active military students, faculty staff, administrators, and guests.

12-1:00 p.m.

Veterans Day Celebration

Sponsored by Student Veterans Organization (SVO)

San Diego Miramar College | Room K1-210

Postcard Writing Campaign for Active Military and Retired Veterans, “Then & Now” Photograph Gallery of Miramar Veterans in the Service and Now, Celebration for Marine Corps Birthday, Resources for Veterans, Live Music, Free Food for the First 100 Veterans

12:30-1:30 p.m.

Veterans Annual Address

San Diego College of Continuing Education | Educational Cultural Complex Patio

1–2:00 p.m.

Virtual Boots to Suits Career Workshop

Sponsored by Transfer and Career Center

San Diego City College | ZOOM Meeting – RSVP Here

Employment preparation workshop for active, veterans, or military spouses to assist articulate skills and successfully complete civilian or federal positions.

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Veterans Outreach Program Information Workshop

San Diego College of Continuing Education | Educational Cultural Complex

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Virtual Veteran Alumni Panel

San Diego Mesa College | ZOOM Meeting – Join Here

All Day

United States Marine Corps Birthday Celebration

San Diego Mesa College | Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11

SDCCD closed in observance of Veterans Day

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12

11:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Interactive Open House Veterans Service Center (VSC)

Sponsored by VSC

San Diego City College | ZOOM Meeting – Join Here

Learn about support services available to veterans & military affiliated students

12-2 p.m.

Catered BBQ (Delivery or Pickup)

Sponsored by District Committee for Community Inclusion & Diversity

SDCCD | District Office

3-4 p.m.

Zoom Slideshow Presentation, Guest Speaker, Champagne Toast

Sponsored by District Committee for Community Inclusion & Diversity

SDCCD | ZOOM Meeting – Join Here

In addition to Veterans Day events, City College will hold a month-long celebration in November, which includes a Salute to Service picture showcase and a virtual veterans’ library resource display. The college will honor and recognize veteran students during Scholarship Virtual Office Hours on Wednesday, November 3 and again on November 17 from 10:00–11:00 a.m. on ZOOM.

The SDCCD proudly serves more than 12,000 active-duty military personnel, veterans, and dependents.