San Diego Community College District Hosts Weeklong Veterans Day Celebration

The San Diego Community College District (SDCCD), San Diego City, Mesa, and Miramar colleges and the College of Continuing Education will honor former and current military service members during the week of Veterans Day from November 8-12, 2021. A variety of on-campus and virtual events will take place, including a postcard writing campaign for active duty and retired veterans, civilian transition workshops, and the soft opening of the new Mesa College Veterans Success Center.
Veterans Day Schedule of Events:
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 8
11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Transfer Center Presentation
San Diego Mesa College | Zoom Meeting – Join Here
12 p.m.-1 p.m.
Lunch Meeting with Veterans and Records Staff
San Diego Mesa College | Zoom Meeting – Join Here
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 9
10-11 a.m.
School Certifying Official Hotspot Q&A (student vets discuss VA benefits)
San Diego Mesa College | ZOOM Meeting – Join Here
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
San Diego State University Aztec Day at Mesa College
San Diego Mesa College | ZOOM Meeting – Join Here
12-1 p.m.
Lunch Meeting with Veterans and Records Staff
San Diego Mesa College | ZOOM Meeting – Join Here
1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
CalVet Presentation
San Diego Mesa College | ZOOM Meeting – Join Here
2-3 p.m.
Career & College Transition for Veterans
San Diego College of Continuing Education | ZOOM Meeting – Join Here
2:15 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Getting to Know Mesa Vets
San Diego Mesa College | Campus Forum – Watch Here
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10
9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Veterans Success Center (VSC) Soft Opening
K—103/104
San Diego Mesa College | VSC
10-11 a.m.
School Certifying Official Hot Spot Q&A (student vets discuss VA benefits)
San Diego Mesa College | ZOOM Meeting – Join Here
11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Formal Veterans Day Program
Sponsored by Offices of Student Affairs
San Diego City College | A-Building or YouTube
City College’s annual Veterans Day program to honor and appreciate those who have proudly served our country and active military students, faculty staff, administrators, and guests.
12-1:00 p.m.
Veterans Day Celebration
Sponsored by Student Veterans Organization (SVO)
San Diego Miramar College | Room K1-210
Postcard Writing Campaign for Active Military and Retired Veterans, “Then & Now” Photograph Gallery of Miramar Veterans in the Service and Now, Celebration for Marine Corps Birthday, Resources for Veterans, Live Music, Free Food for the First 100 Veterans
12:30-1:30 p.m.
Veterans Annual Address
San Diego College of Continuing Education | Educational Cultural Complex Patio
1–2:00 p.m.
Virtual Boots to Suits Career Workshop
Sponsored by Transfer and Career Center
San Diego City College | ZOOM Meeting – RSVP Here
Employment preparation workshop for active, veterans, or military spouses to assist articulate skills and successfully complete civilian or federal positions.
1:30-2:30 p.m.
Veterans Outreach Program Information Workshop
San Diego College of Continuing Education | Educational Cultural Complex
1:30-2:30 p.m.
Virtual Veteran Alumni Panel
San Diego Mesa College | ZOOM Meeting – Join Here
All Day
United States Marine Corps Birthday Celebration
San Diego Mesa College | Twitter, Facebook, Instagram
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11
SDCCD closed in observance of Veterans Day
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12
11:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Interactive Open House Veterans Service Center (VSC)
Sponsored by VSC
San Diego City College | ZOOM Meeting – Join Here
Learn about support services available to veterans & military affiliated students
12-2 p.m.
Catered BBQ (Delivery or Pickup)
Sponsored by District Committee for Community Inclusion & Diversity
SDCCD | District Office
3-4 p.m.
Zoom Slideshow Presentation, Guest Speaker, Champagne Toast
Sponsored by District Committee for Community Inclusion & Diversity
SDCCD | ZOOM Meeting – Join Here
In addition to Veterans Day events, City College will hold a month-long celebration in November, which includes a Salute to Service picture showcase and a virtual veterans’ library resource display. The college will honor and recognize veteran students during Scholarship Virtual Office Hours on Wednesday, November 3 and again on November 17 from 10:00–11:00 a.m. on ZOOM.
The SDCCD proudly serves more than 12,000 active-duty military personnel, veterans, and dependents.