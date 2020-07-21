Registration Opens for San Diego Community College District’s Fall Semester

Want to change your future for the better? Registration is now open for the fall semester at San Diego City, Mesa, and Miramar colleges, and San Diego Continuing Education.

With unemployment at record or near-record levels during the COVID-19 pandemic, the San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) — the largest provider of workforce training and education in the region — offers a multitude of pathways to a rewarding career. At $46 per unit, college enrollment fees are among the lowest in the country for a higher education system. Many students attending City, Mesa or Miramar college, however, do not have to pay for tuition, thanks to the San Diego Promise, the California College Promise Grant, and other financial aid opportunities. All San Diego Continuing Education classes are free.

Classes this fall range from accounting to web development and will be offered primarily through online and distance education because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some exceptions, however, are being made for science classes with labs, classes for first responders, and others that may be difficult to offer completely online. In those cases, however, social distancing and other health protocols will be followed closely.

The fall semester at City, Mesa, and Miramar colleges runs August 17 to December 14. Classes at San Diego Continuing Education, the largest noncredit program in California, begin September 8. Students can discover their options and register for classes at classschedule.sdccd.edu. Students can visit sdce.edu for more information about San Diego Continuing Education.