Rail Closure between San Diego & Oceanside this Weekend

Progress Continues on Two SANDAG Rail Projects

This weekend, a full rail closure will be in effect to accommodate work along the passenger and freight rail line between Oceanside and San Diego.

The closure will take place from:

just after midnight on Saturday, February 20, through early morning on Monday, February 22.

Full rail closures are routinely scheduled to advance rail construction and ensure worker safety. During the upcoming closure, construction activities are planned for the El Portal Undercrossing project in Encinitas and the Mid-Coast Trolley project in San Diego.

This closure will affect four rail services operating on the San Diego segment of the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor: North County Transit District (NCTD), Metrolink, Amtrak, and the freight carrier BNSF.

Regular passenger rail service is scheduled to resume by 5 a.m. on Monday, February 22. Riders are encouraged to plan for increased travel time as trains could be delayed.

The following work will be done during the closure:

In Encinitas, construction activities are planned for the El Portal Undercrossing project. Near El Portal Street, crews will install foundations for a future rail bridge, which includes drilling, placing support columns, and pouring concrete. Crews also will relocate a Verizon fiber optic cable to ensure construction does not cause conflict with the utility. The El Portal Undercrossing project will create a rail bridge and pedestrian undercrossing in the City of Encinitas, safely connecting businesses, residents, and schools between Vulcan Avenue to N. Coast Highway 101. Project completion is anticipated by spring 2022.

In San Diego, ongoing construction activities are planned throughout the Mid-Coast corridor. SDG&E crews will perform work on the existing electrical distribution system near the traction power substation (TPSS) located at La Jolla Colony Drive. Project crews will perform underground electrical work, energize the TPSS, and remove existing conductors from the Trolley tracks. The Mid-Coast Trolley project will extend UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley service from the Santa Fe Depot in Downtown San Diego north to the University area and is anticipated to be complete by late 2021. View the project map.

During construction, nearby residents and businesses can expect intermittent noise and lights. Please visit GoNCTD.com, Amtrak.com, or MetrolinkTrains.com for alternate route schedules.

Update on Construction Activities During COVID-19 Pandemic

Public works construction activities have been deemed essential, so active construction projects are continuing during the pandemic. Protecting the health and safety of the San Diego region, including our partners, contractors, and stakeholders, is a top priority for SANDAG. Be assured that construction workers are following precautionary health measures and that we continue to monitor developments and follow all health guidance and orders.