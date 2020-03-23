Port of San Diego Update Regarding Cruise Ships in San Diego Bay

(pr)Prioritizing public health, and with extra precautions in place to minimize community spread of and exposure to Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), the Port of San Diego is working with its cruise line partners to conclude sailings that were underway when the cruise lines suspended operations on March 13, 2020 until mid-April.

Holland America Line has contacted the Port of San Diego to request to berth and disembark approximately 834 passengers aboard the Maasdam. It’s currently scheduled to arrive on March 26, and to disembark on March 27 and 28. The Port, San Diego County Health & Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the U.S. Coast Guard, and Customs and Border Protection, has accepted the request with the following conditions:

Holland America must immediately inform the Port, San Diego County Health & Human Services, the CDC, the Coast Guard, and Customs and Border Protection if any passengers or crew members begin to display symptoms of any illness, including COVID-19. At the time of this release, Holland America says there are no reports of illnesses on board.

Holland America must report how many crew signoffs it will have, that is, how many crew member contracts will be ending, and therefore will be disembarking with the passengers.

Holland America will not grant shore leave to crew members who remain under contract.

Additionally, if cleared to come into port by the relevant agencies and medical authorities, the Celebrity Eclipse is scheduled to arrive on March 30 and disembark approximately 2,500 passengers on March 30 and March 31 and remain in port until April 1. Celebrity must adhere to the same conditions listed above for Holland America. After disembarking in San Diego, the Eclipse will go to Puerto Vallarta to disembark approximately 175 passengers who don’t have passports or Visas to allow entry into the U.S. The Eclipse will then return to San Diego during the first week of April for fuel and supplies before heading back out to sea.

To help minimize the spread of and exposure to Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) during these vessel arrivals and disembarkations, the Port following precautions have been and remain in place:

The Port is thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting the B Street cruise terminal before and after each ship.

The Port has installed extra handwashing stations in and around the terminal for passenger and public use and has made extra hand sanitizer available.

Ship agents and cruise lines are required to notify the Coast Guard immediately if anyone aboard a vessel is exhibiting symptoms of communicable diseases including COVID-19.

Per guidance issued by the CDC, all cruise travelers have been advised to go home and self-quarantine for 14 days, practice social distancing, and monitor their health.

NOTE: No ship has or will be allowed in San Diego Bay without first being cleared by the Port, San Diego County health officials, the CDC, the Coast Guard, and Customs and Border Protection. Additionally, the public may see cruise ships lay berthing (to dock without passengers) or anchoring in and around San Diego Bay until at least mid-April. Per the cruise lines, crew members still under contract must remain on the ships.

The following vessels, without passengers, are or will be anchored or berthed at various locations in and around San Diego Bay:

Regent Seven Seas Splendor – is currently docked at the National City Marine Terminal and is scheduled to remain there until April 11.

Disney Wonder – currently scheduled to remain docked at the B Street cruise terminal until April 19.

Celebrity Millennium – is currently anchored just outside of San Diego Bay; scheduled to dock at B Street Pier on April 2 for supplies.

Holland America Oosterdam – currently scheduled to anchor just inside San Diego Bay on March 25.

Holland America Westerdam – scheduled to berth at B Street Pier March 26 and take on stores and fuel.

At this time, the Port of San Diego has not been contacted by any cruise line or agency regarding the use of cruise ships as temporary health care facilities to treat non-COVID-19 patients.

For additional information about the Port’s response to COVID-19 and updates on how the Port is supporting its partners and serving the public during this public health and economic crisis, go to portofsandiego.org/covid19.