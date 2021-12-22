Police Investigate Suspicious Death in Clairemont Mesa West

Via SDPD: On December 20, 2021, just before 8:30 p.m., the San Diego Police Communications Center received a call requesting a welfare check on a neighbor at 3600 Mount Abbey Avenue in the Clairemont Mesa West area.

Officers from Northern Division arrived at the location and contacted a disoriented elderly male in the garage. The vehicle inside the garage was running and the garage was filled with exhaust fumes. The home was also filled with the odor of natural gas.

During a check of the residence, an obviously deceased female was found inside. It is unknown when or how the female died, but she had been deceased for some time.

Due to the suspicious nature of her death, San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and began investigating the incident. It is still early in the investigation and detectives have no information about the circumstances surrounding the death. Detectives are collecting evidence and attempting to locate witnesses.

The deceased female has not been identified, however, she is believed to be a resident of the home. She is described as a 52-year-old white female.

The elderly male, a patrol sergeant and two patrol officers were transported to a local hospital for treatment of carbon monoxide exposure. The officers were all treated and released in good condition. The elderly male is the 84-year-old resident of the home. He was kept for additional treatment.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.