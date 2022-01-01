Police Investigate Homicide at the Old Town Trolley Station

Via SDPD: This morning, just after 6:15 a.m., the San Diego Police Communications Center received a call reporting that an injured male was down on the platform at the Old Town Trolley station at 4009 Taylor Street in the Old Town neighborhood.

Officers from Western Division arrived at the location and found an unresponsive male with apparent trauma to his upper body on the trolley platform. Officers assessed his injuries and pronounced him deceased at 6:23 a.m.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident. While it is still early in the investigation, detectives have learned the male and suspect had just exited a southbound trolley and were walking on the platform when the suspect pushed the male into an oncoming train, without provocation. The male struck the side of a passing train, causing his injuries. The suspect fled the area on foot.

Detectives remain at the scene, collecting evidence and attempting to locate witnesses. Trolley and train service in the area will be disrupted for several hours while detectives process the scene, however, bus service will continue.

The deceased male has been identified, however his name is not being released at this time. He is described as a white male in his 60’s.

The suspect is described as a light skinned male, 5’7” to 5’9” with a thin build. He was wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.