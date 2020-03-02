Police Blotter

Vehicle Break-In

4600 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.

5100 Santa Fe St.

3300 Cowley Way

6400 Beadnell Way

4800 Shawline St.

5600 Balboa Ave.

5400 Genesee Ave.

4400 Gila Ave.

3500 Jemez Dr.

5000 Shawline St.

4700 Berwick Dr.

5500 Genesee Ct.

4800 Longford St.

3400 Cowley Way

3900 Mount Aladin Ave.

3100 Idelwild Way

5200 Mount Alifan Dr.

5500 Balboa Arms Dr.

4600 De Soto St.

3000 Idlewild Way

3900 Mount Abraham Ave.

3700 Mount Ainsworth Ave.

5600 Camber Ct.

4800 Barstow St.

3800 Mount Abraham Ave.

3200 Geronimo Ave.

4800 Shawline St.

Vehicle Theft

4200 Cannington Dr.

3700 Boyd Ave.

4900 Clairemont Dr.

4100 Mount Alifan Pl.

7000 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.

5500 Balboa Ave.

3800 Genesee Ave.

Vandalism

2900 Clairemont Dr.

6600 Beadnell Way

4200 Moraga Ave.

6300 Beadnell Way

Residential Burglary

3900 Mount Everest Blvd.

3500 Mount Laurence Dr.

4400 Clairemont Dr.

4500 Pocahontas Ave.

Battery

4500 Clairemont Dr.

4800 Clairemont Dr.

5900 Balboa Ave.

Commercial Burglary

5200 Genesee Ave.

3000 Clairemont Dr.

5500 Balboa Ave.

Fraud

4900 Mount Casas Dr.

3900 Mount Abraham Ave.

2800 Cowley Way

“If you do not report it or call us, in our mind it did not happen” San Diego Police Officer

Compiled from info at www.CrimeMapping.com