Pacific Beach Pipeline South Replacement Project

For the next month, construction will continue on Midway Drive, Hancock Street, and Kurtz Street. Here are some project specifics, which are also illustrated on the map below.

Construction Area #1: On Midway Drive from Rosecrans Street to Barnett Avenue, the crew will install the new sewer main. The working days are Sunday night through Friday morning from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Construction Area #2: On Midway Drive from Sports Arena/West Point Loma Boulevard to Rosecrans Street, the crew will install the new water main. The working days are Sunday night through Friday morning from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Construction Area #3: On Hancock Street from Witherby Street to south of the intersection at Washington Street, the crew will install the water main. The working days are Sunday night through Friday morning from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. due to traffic from the I-5 freeway. No parking signs will be up in advance and will be enforced during working hours.

Construction Area #4: On Kurtz Street from Couts Street on to Noell Street, the crew will a install new water main. The working days are Sunday night through Friday morning from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. No parking signs will be placed in advance and will be enforced during working hours.

Please note for all work areas: No work will take place during rain. All scheduled work that is impacted by a rain event will be postponed and pushed back to the next dry working day. Please be advised that traffic control and detours will be in place and may change as the project progresses. Please be aware and drive carefully.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Any work that requires water service shut-offs will only occur after advanced notification to residents and stakeholders has been given via door hanger notices. Always exercise caution near the work zone and note that:

Speeds will be reduced in the construction area

Safety measures will be implemented to ensure bicyclists and pedestrians will be allowed access throughout the project

Access to homes, businesses, and emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times

Road closures, detours, and restricted access may be implemented during working hours You will receive additional updates as the project progresses.