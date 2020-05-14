MTS to Hold 40-Bus Procession Through Downtown San Diego to Honor Life and Legacy of Paul Jablonski

(pr) Metropolitan Transit System Chief Executive Officer Paul Jablonski passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 10.

To honor his life and legacy the agency will be holding a procession of 40 MTS buses through downtown San Diego – starting at the intersection of Park Boulevard and Presidents Way in Balboa Park to the Imperial Avenue Division in East Village near Petco Park.

The procession is scheduled for Friday, May 15th beginning at 10am

The bus procession will pause briefly at the 12th & Imperial Transit for a traditional three horn salute by Trolleys at the station.