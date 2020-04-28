    MTS Riders Required to Wear Face Coverings Beginning May 1

    graphic courtesy of San Diego Metropolitan Transit System

    The County of San Diego issued an order requiring all community members to wear a face covering when in public, starting this Friday, May 1. MTS riders will now be required to wear a face covering when riding transit (effective May 1, until further notice). Passengers not wearing face coverings may be denied service.

    • Face coverings must be worn at all times when riding transit.
    • Face coverings must cover the rider’s nose and mouth.
    • Per the County website, face coverings include: masks (purchased or homemade), bandanas, scarves and neck gaiters.

    View the CDC guidelines and recommendations for making and using a homemade face covering.

    All trips on MTS should still be for essential travel only. Riders should practice social distancing on board (allow 6 feet between passengers) whenever possible. Learn more.

