MTS Riders Required to Wear Face Coverings Beginning May 1

The County of San Diego issued an order requiring all community members to wear a face covering when in public, starting this Friday, May 1. MTS riders will now be required to wear a face covering when riding transit (effective May 1, until further notice). Passengers not wearing face coverings may be denied service.

Face coverings must be worn at all times when riding transit.

Face coverings must cover the rider’s nose and mouth.

Per the County website, face coverings include: masks (purchased or homemade), bandanas, scarves and neck gaiters.

View the CDC guidelines and recommendations for making and using a homemade face covering.

All trips on MTS should still be for essential travel only. Riders should practice social distancing on board (allow 6 feet between passengers) whenever possible. Learn more.