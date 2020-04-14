Mayor Faulconer Directs Flags to Half-Staff on San Diego Municipal Properties to Honor COVID-19 Victims

LOWERED FLAGS TO FLY AT ALL CITY-OPERATED BUILDINGS AND FACILITIES AS SAN DIEGO MOURNS THE LOSS OF LIFE LOCALLY AND NATIONWIDE

(pr)In honor of COVID-19 victims and in solidarity with other parts of the nation that have suffered the heaviest loss of life, Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer has directed all City-operated buildings and facilities to fly flags at half-staff to pay tribute to every person who has lost their life to the coronavirus.

“The City of San Diego is flying flags at half-staff in tribute to every American, Californian and San Diegan who has fallen to COVID-19 and in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in hard-hit places like New York,” Mayor Faulconer said. “The sudden passing of so many fellow Americans from a pandemic disease is unparalleled in modern history. It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the continued loss of life and I ask that you join me by keeping the departed in your thoughts and prayers.”

Over the weekend, the United States passed the grim milestone of 20,000 deaths from the illness. New York, in particular, has been the heaviest hit, recording more than 9,000 fatalities so far – the most of any state. Last week the Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, described the impact as worse than the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, and lowered the state’s flags to half-staff.

Recent reports have indicated San Diego’s early and aggressive action to slow the spread of the coronavirus may be helping to “flatten the curve” of local COVID-19 cases. While Mayor Faulconer has begun to express cautious optimism, he continues to urge vigilance, echoing warnings from public health officials that a premature easing of orders that mandate physical distancing might contribute to a second wave of infections.

A statewide "Stay-at-Home" order is in effect until April 30.