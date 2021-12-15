Man Steals Amazon Delivery Truck in Clairemont

Via SDPD

12/14/21

9:07pm

3500 Ben Street 92111

Synopsis:

The suspect, a 45 year old male pushed an Amazon driver from his vehicle and drove off. The driver was in a U-Haul box truck making deliveries. The truck was located eastbound 52 and a pursuit ensued. At I-8 and Second Street the truck was spiked with the help from SDSO. The driver continued until his tires were shredded from being spiked. The suspect pulled over at Shadow Mountain Church and was taken into custody in the church parking lot.

Northern Division detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to the above incident(s) is encouraged to call the listed

Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.