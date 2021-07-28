Kay Faulconer Boger Named Interim President of the San Diego College of Continuing Education

Kay Faulconer Boger, Ed.D., will serve as the interim president of the San Diego College of Continuing Education (SDCCE). She begins her appointment starting August 1, 2021.

Boger, former acting vice president of Instruction at the College of Continuing Education, will take on the role of interim president after the previous president, Carlos O. Turner Cortez, became Chancellor of the San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) on July 1. Additionally, Boger served as SDCCE’s director of Industry Partnerships, creating training and sustainability for government, business and workforce development programs.

“Dr. Boger has an exceptional understanding of the College of Continuing Education’s needs and how to address inequity and equal access to workforce training and basic skills classes,” said Chancellor Cortez. “Her seasoned knowledge of labor market trends and extensive service to the community will be a critical asset for the organization.”

With 40,000 students annually enrolled, the College of Continuing Education is the largest noncredit institution in California and serves large populations of the state’s most vulnerable and underserved adult learners. In some cases, enrolled students have dropped out of high school as teenagers and are coming back to school for the first time, decades later. Others are immigrants, refugees, formerly incarcerated or opportunity youth.

The safe return to campus and advancement of the SDCCE’s Seven Pillars are among Boger’s primary responsibilities as interim president. The pillars address basic needs barriers that adult noncredit students face including employment security, food security, housing security, transportation security, financial literacy, textbook and course material affordability, and intellectual and emotional security.

Boger has more than 30 years of higher education and business consulting experience. Prior to leading SDCCE, she worked as the dean of Ventura College, acting vice president of Instruction at Oxnard College, and was the manager of America’s Job Centers.

“I am very excited about this position and the opportunity to rejoin my colleagues and students at the San Diego Community College District under the guidance of Chancellor Cortez,” said Boger. “The San Diego College of Continuing Education is a leader of community colleges and I am honored to be part of the next stage of an exciting future.”

Boger holds a Doctorate in Higher Education and Educational Psychology from the University of Southern California, a Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University, a Master of Public Communication from Pepperdine University, and a Bachelor of Arts in English from California State University Northridge.

She will lead the College of Continuing Education while a national recruitment is conducted for a permanent president.